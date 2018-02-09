XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2018 - 15:55 GMT

Forget Patrice Evra Is 36 – West Ham Star Confident Defender Can Make Impact

 




West Ham defender Jose Fonte believes that former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra still has a lot to give to the game and so his is a good signing for the Hammers.

The veteran was snapped up by the Hammers on a free transfer on Wednesday as David Moyes' side continued with their attempt to rejuvenate the squad in order to secure their status in the Premier League.




There are still doubts about the fitness of the former France international, who is already 36 and has been out of action since November after being released by Marseille following an altercation with a fan.

Evra's new team-mate though believes that age isn't going to an issue for the player as he has shown a good attitude and has kept himself fit throughout the entire period.
 


And Fonte says Evra's addition will benefit West Ham immensely as the team look forward towards using his experience.  

"Age means nothing, so if you live life right and have the right mental attitude, like he does, you’ll be successful", Fonte told his club's official website.

“Patrice is a proven player, a very good professional and keeps himself fit, as we can all see and it’s good to have him in the team

“He’s going to help us massively, without a doubt.

"Age means nothing, so if you live life right and have the right mental attitude, like he does, you’ll be successful.

“He still has a lot to offer, so well done to the club on the signing.”
 