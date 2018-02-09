Forget Patrice Evra Is 36 – West Ham Star Confident Defender Can Make Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham defender Jose Fonte believes that former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra still has a lot to give to the game and so his is a good signing for the Hammers.



The veteran was snapped up by the Hammers on a free transfer on Wednesday as David Moyes' side continued with their attempt to rejuvenate the squad in order to secure their status in the Premier League.











There are still doubts about the fitness of the former France international, who is already 36 and has been out of action since November after being released by Marseille following an altercation with a fan.



Evra's new team-mate though believes that age isn't going to an issue for the player as he has shown a good attitude and has kept himself fit throughout the entire period.





And Fonte says Evra's addition will benefit West Ham immensely as the team look forward towards using his experience.

"Age means nothing, so if you live life right and have the right mental attitude, like he does, you’ll be successful", Fonte told his club's official website.



“Patrice is a proven player, a very good professional and keeps himself fit, as we can all see and it’s good to have him in the team



“He’s going to help us massively, without a doubt.



“He still has a lot to offer, so well done to the club on the signing.”

