Hans Leitert Does This – Jurgen Klopp Explains Liverpool Goalkeeping Specialist’s Role

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved to offer clarification of Hans Leitert's role at Anfield, after it emerged he has been at the Reds in an advisory position for 15 months.
The Austrian is at the Premier League club as a goalkeeping consultant and the former Tottenham employee has been working with the Reds' scouting department.
Questions have been asked about Leitert's role at the Merseyside giants given Liverpool's continuing issues with goalkeeping, with both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet receiving their fair share of criticism for repeated mistakes.
Liverpool already have a goalkeeping coach in the shape of John Achterberg and Klopp has moved to explain exactly what the Austrian does at Liverpool.
"Giving advice for the scouting department, nothing else", Klopp told a press conference when asked about Leitert's role.
"It's not that he makes any decisions or something like that. He can't. That's how it is.
"But goalkeeping is a special position and so I think it makes sense to have in the scouting department somebody who is more responsible for that.
"But it's not that he comes in and says I've found it and we get our new number 1.
"We have a lot of goalkeepers in the club for different age groups and that's what his job is first of all.
"The only one responsible for goalkeeper training in the first team is John Achterberg and for the head of scouting we have other people.
"But he brings in all the information he can get. That's all", the Liverpool boss added.
Liverpool are continuing to be linked with a number of goalkeepers across Europe amid speculation they will look to bring in a new number 1 when the summer transfer window swings open.