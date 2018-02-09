Hans Leitert Does This – Jurgen Klopp Explains Liverpool Goalkeeping Specialist’s Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved to offer clarification of Hans Leitert's role at Anfield, after it emerged he has been at the Reds in an advisory position for 15 months.



The Austrian is at the Premier League club as a goalkeeping consultant and the former Tottenham employee has been working with the Reds' scouting department.











Questions have been asked about Leitert's role at the Merseyside giants given Liverpool's continuing issues with goalkeeping, with both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet receiving their fair share of criticism for repeated mistakes.



Liverpool already have a goalkeeping coach in the shape of John Achterberg and Klopp has moved to explain exactly what the Austrian does at Liverpool.





" Giving advice for the scouting department, nothing else", Klopp told a press conference when asked about Leitert's role.