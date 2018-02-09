XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2018 - 13:45 GMT

Hans Leitert Does This – Jurgen Klopp Explains Liverpool Goalkeeping Specialist’s Role

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved to offer clarification of Hans Leitert's role at Anfield, after it emerged he has been at the Reds in an advisory position for 15 months.

The Austrian is at the Premier League club as a goalkeeping consultant and the former Tottenham employee has been working with the Reds' scouting department.




Questions have been asked about Leitert's role at the Merseyside giants given Liverpool's continuing issues with goalkeeping, with both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet receiving their fair share of criticism for repeated mistakes.

Liverpool already have a goalkeeping coach in the shape of John Achterberg and Klopp has moved to explain exactly what the Austrian does at Liverpool.
 


"Giving advice for the scouting department, nothing else", Klopp told a press conference when asked about Leitert's role.

"It's not that he makes any decisions or something like that. He can't. That's how it is.

"But goalkeeping is a special position and so I think it makes sense to have in the scouting department somebody who is more responsible for that.

"But it's not that he comes in and says I've found it and we get our new number 1.

"We have a lot of goalkeepers in the club for different age groups and that's what his job is first of all.

"The only one responsible for goalkeeper training in the first team is John Achterberg and for the head of scouting we have other people.

"But he brings in all the information he can get. That's all", the Liverpool boss added.

Liverpool are continuing to be linked with a number of goalkeepers across Europe amid speculation they will look to bring in a new number 1 when the summer transfer window swings open.
 