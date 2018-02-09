XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2018 - 12:54 GMT

Hard, Stressful, Pressure, But He’s Still Calm – Rangers Star’s Admiration For Manchester United Defender

 




Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso has revealed his admiration for Manchester United centre half Victor Lindelof and admits he would pick the Swede in his top eleven.

Manchester United paid big money to sign the Sweden international from Benfica last summer but the defender has struggled to adapt to English football and has remained a squad player this season.




While many expect Lindelof to eventually make a name for himself at Old Trafford, he is still to become a key member of Jose Mourinho’s squad and is trying to cope with the intensity of Premier League football.

However, Lindelof has his admirers across football and Cardoso, his former Benfica team-mate, admits that he would  have the Swede in his best eleven and again form a centre-back pairing with him.
 


He lavished praise on the Manchester United defender’s ability to stay calm and unflustered no matter how intense a game becomes.  

Speaking to Rangers TV, Cardoso picked Lindelof in his top eleven and said: "I like to play with Lindelof because he is always calm.

“Even when the game is hard, stressful and there is lot of pressure, I look at him, he's very calm.

“He always remains the same."

Cardoso also picked Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva, who he insisted is the best player he has played with in a team.
 