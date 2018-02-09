Jay-Roy Grot Starts – Leeds United U23 Team vs Nottingham Forest U23 Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United Under-23s vs Nottingham Forest Under-23s

Competition: Professional Development League

Kick-off: 13:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have confirmed their Under-23s side to welcome Nottingham Forest to Thorp Arch for a Professional Development League fixture this afternoon.



The Whites are unbeaten at their Thorp Arch training ground since November and will be keen to keep the run going against the Tricky Trees.











Under-23s boss Carlos Corberan has a strong side at his disposal to win the game, with talented goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks.



January transfer window signing Pascal Struijk, who was snapped up from Ajax, slots into defence, while also selected are Tom Pearce, Oriol Rey and Hugo Diaz. Jack Clarke will be bidding to enhance his reputation, while Callum Nicell is another home-grown talent picked to play.



First team star Jay-Roy Grot starts the match, while on the bench there is Romario Vieira and new arrival Sam Dalby.



Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Nottingham Forest Under-23s



Peacock-Farrell, Diaz, Struijk, O'Connor, Pearce, Rey, Clarke, Nicell, Sarkic, Machuca, Grot



Substitutes: Male, Balboa, Vieira, Oduor, Dalby

