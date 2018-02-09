Jose Mourinho Indicates Towards New Contract For Luke Shaw

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that the natural consequence of Luke Shaw's impressive performances of late is that he will be offered a new contract.



The 22-year-old, who joined the Red Devils from Southampton in 2014, has a contract with the club that runs until June this year.











So far minimal efforts have been made to extend his contract at Old Trafford, with the manager himself questioning the player's professionalism in April last year.



Shaw though has since improved significantly and has become a starter for the Portuguese manager in the left-back position, taking part in a total of six Premier League matches over the course of the last one-and-a-half months.





Praising the player for his performances this season, not only on the pitch, but also on the training ground, the former Chelsea manager said at a press conference: "I know Shaw since Southampton. Know his potential and quality.

"Can he be the way I want my players to be during games and training week? He made a big effort. He is free of minor injuries.



"The natural consequence is he will have his contract."



Shaw was brought in to Manchester United by former boss Louis van Gaal, putting pen-to-paper to a four-year contract with the option of extending it by one more year.

