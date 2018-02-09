Jose Mourinho Warns Manchester United Against Strengthened Newcastle United

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has warned his team against the threat from Newcastle United, who he believes have improved with the addition of two new players and can act on Rafael Benitez's game plan.



The Portuguese manager has a poor record at St James' Park and has failed to win even a single match at the ground during his three spells in charge of English clubs.











The former Chelsea boss though will hope for that record to change when his side visit the venue on Sunday as they look to remain the best of the rest behind Manchester City.



Newcastle on the other hand will be boosted by the fact that they have two new players amongst their ranks in the form of Islam Slimani and Kenedy, who Mourinho believes will help them immensely.





Moreover, Benitez's tactics and his knack of getting points will be an added advantage for the hosts, according to the visiting manager.

On his record at the stadium Mourinho said at a press conference: "I think it’s difficult, honestly, I’ve always felt beautiful matches but difficult.



"I like to go there and like the feeling of going to Mr [Sir Bobby] Robson’s home.



"I like the stadium, I think it’s really nice and the atmosphere. They are good and enthusiastic. I like the Geordies. I lost and drew a few times.



"I hope the result is different but I know the characteristics of the game are not going to be different.



"They’re a good team, they have a very good transfer window with Kenedy and Slimani – two players I know well and who can improve their team.



"Benitez knows how to get points."

