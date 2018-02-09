Jurgen Klopp Followed Me – Michy Batshuayi On Why He Always Expected Dortmund Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Michy Batshuayi has claimed that Jurgen Klopp kept tabs on him when he was the Borussia Dortmund coach and he always expected to join the BVB at some point in his career.



The Belgian joined Dortmund on transfer deadline day last month on loan from Chelsea and made a nice start to his time in Germany with a brace on his debut for the club.











Struggling for opportunities at Chelsea, Batshuayi has taken little time to become a favourite of the Dortmund faithful and is expected to be a regular feature of their team for the rest of the season.



And the striker admits that Dortmund have always been one of his favourite clubs and he felt that at some point he would move to the Westfalenstadion because Klopp did follow his progress when he was at Standard Liege in Belgium.





“Dortmund have always been one of my favourite clubs, from when I was a kid”, the striker told the BVB magazine.

“And I had always though that I would end up here, because Jurgen Klopp told my coach at Standard that he was following me closely.”



While he has only joined Dortmund until the end of the season, Batshuayi will be looking to impress in Germany in order to prove his detractors at Chelsea wrong and return to his parent club in the summer with more confidence.

