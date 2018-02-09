Leeds United Will Be Hoping For This For Paul Heckingbottom’s First Six Games – Don Goodman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Championship striker Don Goodman thinks that Leeds United will be crossing their fingers for a new manager bounce under Paul Heckingbottom.



Leeds have just appointed Heckingbottom as their new head coach after paying the release clause in his contract at fellow Championship side Barnsley.











Heckingbottom has a daunting start to life as Leeds boss to look forward to and his first six games are against teams who all have legitimate aspirations of winning promotion this season.



Leeds play Sheffield United on Saturday, followed by games against Bristol City, Derby County, Brentford, Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers.





Goodman does not think things could have been any harder for Heckingbottom and believes the 40-year-old and Leeds will be looking for the fabled new manager bounce.