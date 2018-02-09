Leeds United Will Be Hoping For This For Paul Heckingbottom’s First Six Games – Don Goodman

Former Championship striker Don Goodman thinks that Leeds United will be crossing their fingers for a new manager bounce under Paul Heckingbottom.
Leeds have just appointed Heckingbottom as their new head coach after paying the release clause in his contract at fellow Championship side Barnsley.
Heckingbottom has a daunting start to life as Leeds boss to look forward to and his first six games are against teams who all have legitimate aspirations of winning promotion this season.
Leeds play Sheffield United on Saturday, followed by games against Bristol City, Derby County, Brentford, Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Goodman does not think things could have been any harder for Heckingbottom and believes the 40-year-old and Leeds will be looking for the fabled new manager bounce.
"It's as hard a first five or six fixtures as you could possibly have", Goodman said on Sky Sports' EFL Matters programme.
"The flip side is that Leeds and Paul will be hoping that they get that new manager bounce that often happens for some mysterious reason, which footballers just produce out of nowhere when they've not been producing for weeks or months.
"They are a tough set of fixures, but the positive is if they can come through that with a reasonable amount of points they've got the so called lesser teams yet to face and that might be where they finish the season strong and give themselves a chance", he added.
Heckingbottom left Barnsley sitting just a point and a place above the relegation zone in the Championship and he will lock horns with his former club when they visit Elland Road in late April.