Liverpool Targeted Goalkeeper Tackles Transfer Talk

Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson has insisted that he is happy with life at Roma for the moment despite all the speculation over his future at the club.



The 25-year-old Brazilian has appeared on the radar of several top clubs because of his consistent performances between the sticks for Roma this season.











Jurgen Klopp, who is expected to be in the market for a goalkeeper in the summer, is believed to be keeping a close watch on Alisson with a view to taking him to Liverpool in the summer.



However, for the moment the Brazilian is happy with life at Roma and he insisted that his only goal is to continue to put in performances for the Giallorossi on the pitch.





Alisson told Sky Italia when asked about his plans for the future: “I am only thinking about Roma at the moment.

“I’m happy with how things are going at the moment.



"If I play well I help the team to win but my team-mates also help me a lot.



“I will always give my best.”



Roma are alive to the interest their goalkeeper has been generating this season and are prepared to offer him a more lucrative contract to keep hold of him before the summer window.

