06 October 2016

09/02/2018 - 14:32 GMT

Rafael Benitez Not Afraid To Set Up Defensively Against Manchester United

 




Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has insisted that he won’t shirk away from playing defensively against Manchester United on Sunday if needed, despite attracting criticism previously.

The Magpies are currently 16th in the Premier League table, just a point away from the relegation zone and will host Manchester United at St. James’ Park this weekend.




Benitez has been criticised for setting Newcastle up too defensively in games against some of the bigger teams and the Spaniard did attract brickbats for his ultra-defensive tactics against Manchester City last month.

The Newcastle boss stressed that if needed he will go defensive again on Sunday against Manchester United and insisted that he is not scared of the criticism he could attract.
 


He also pointed out that his team are not defensive but are being forced to sit back because of the circumstances.  

Asked if he would avoid going defensive against Manchester United on Sunday due to all the criticism, Benitez said in a press conference: “What would I be scared of? Why would I be scared [to do it again]?

“I’ve seen other teams with the number 9 back on the penalty spot. It depends on the pundit and how they analyse.

“We’re not a defensive team, we are a team that has to defend.”

Newcastle could get sucked into the relegation zone if they lose on Sunday and other results go against them this weekend.
 