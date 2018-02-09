XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/02/2018 - 12:28 GMT

Roma Preparing New Contract To See Off Liverpool Interest In Goalkeeper

 




Roma are expected to offer an improved contract to Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson in order to keep him at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian’s performances in Italy have been noted by some of the big wigs of European football and he is believed to be on the radar of several clubs ahead of the end of the season.




Liverpool are expected to enter the summer window with a view to signing a goalkeeper and there are suggestions that Alisson is one of the players they are keeping a close watch on.

Roma are acutely aware of all the interest the 25-year-old custodian has been generating and are keen to nip the speculation over his future at the club in the bud.
 


According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi are set to offer improved terms to Allison in order to keep his suitors at bay during the summer transfer window.  

The goalkeeper has more than three years left on his current deal, but the Serie A giants are prepared to offer him a fresh deal in light of his performances and the interest in him from other clubs.

Currently taking home €1.5m per season at Roma, if he signs the new deal the goalkeeper is expected to receive a significant increase in his wages.
 