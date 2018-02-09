Roma Preparing New Contract To See Off Liverpool Interest In Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are expected to offer an improved contract to Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson in order to keep him at the club beyond the summer transfer window.



The Brazilian’s performances in Italy have been noted by some of the big wigs of European football and he is believed to be on the radar of several clubs ahead of the end of the season.











Liverpool are expected to enter the summer window with a view to signing a goalkeeper and there are suggestions that Alisson is one of the players they are keeping a close watch on.



Roma are acutely aware of all the interest the 25-year-old custodian has been generating and are keen to nip the speculation over his future at the club in the bud.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi are set to offer improved terms to Allison in order to keep his suitors at bay during the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper has more than three years left on his current deal, but the Serie A giants are prepared to offer him a fresh deal in light of his performances and the interest in him from other clubs.



Currently taking home €1.5m per season at Roma, if he signs the new deal the goalkeeper is expected to receive a significant increase in his wages.

