Won’t Blame Anyone For Manchester United Struggles – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Follow @insidefutbol





Henrikh Mkhitaryan is unwilling to blame anyone for his failure at Manchester United and is keen to start a fresh chapter with Arsenal, where he wants to win trophies.



After an initial struggle, Mkhitaryan became a key player last season at Old Trafford and even scored in the triumphant Europa League final in Amsterdam last year.











However, his form tailed off badly in the current campaign at Old Trafford and Jose Mourinho jumped at the opportunity to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, with the Armenian moving to the Gunners.



Mkhitaryan has started well at Arsenal and believes he has nothing to prove to anyone despite his failure at Old Trafford.





However, he is not keen to put the blame on anyone for things going wrong at Old Trafford and is eyeing trophies and achieving more with the north London club.

Mkhitaryan told the Press Association: “I don’t want to find excuses. I don’t want to blame anyone. I am starting a new chapter in my life, in my football career and I am very happy to be here.



“I will be pleased to achieve more than I have done in Manchester, of course. I don’t have anything to prove to anyone.



"You have to play to win titles and leave your name in the history of football.”



The Armenian is expected to start when Arsenal take on Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday in the north London derby.

