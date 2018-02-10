First Time Pierre-Michel Lasogga’s Done This – Former Leeds Star Sees New Leaf Under Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan feels that Pierre-Michel Lasogga showed a side of his game for Leeds United at Sheffield United which had previously not been on display.



Whelan, a former Leeds forward, has been a fierce critic of Lasogga this season, feeling the German striker is simply not mobile enough up front.











But in his first game playing for new Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom, Lasogga scored and showed Whelan a different side to his game as he worked his socks off to run in behind defenders.



Speaking after Leeds lost 2-1 at Sheffield United, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "It was an excellent finish.





" I saw a better performance from Lasogga in that second half, chasing, running in behind players", he stressed.