06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2018 - 19:31 GMT

First Time Pierre-Michel Lasogga’s Done This – Former Leeds Star Sees New Leaf Under Paul Heckingbottom

 




Noel Whelan feels that Pierre-Michel Lasogga showed a side of his game for Leeds United at Sheffield United which had previously not been on display.

Whelan, a former Leeds forward, has been a fierce critic of Lasogga this season, feeling the German striker is simply not mobile enough up front.




But in his first game playing for new Leeds head coach Paul Heckingbottom, Lasogga scored and showed Whelan a different side to his game as he worked his socks off to run in behind defenders.

Speaking after Leeds lost 2-1 at Sheffield United, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "It was an excellent finish.
 


"I saw a better performance from Lasogga in that second half, chasing, running in behind players", he stressed.

"He doesn't have that great pace, but he is willing to do it.

"It's first time I have really seen that."

Despite Leeds losing, Lasogga did score and Whelan thinks the goal will help to make sure the German stays high on confidence.

"He showed grit and determination, and scored a fantastic goal, so that will keep his confidence going", he added.

The defeat against the Blades means that Leeds have now slipped down to eleventh in the Championship standings.

The Whites, who were set a top six finish as a minimum target by chairman Andrea Radrizzani in pre-season, are now eight points off the playoff spots.
 