Harry Kane Is Simply Super – Arsene Wenger Rejects Criticism of Arsenal Defenders

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has rubbished claims by Gunners legend Martin Keown that his side's players lacked the hunger to defend, in the wake of Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win over Wenger's men at Wembley.



Totttenham were good value for the win at the national stadium, but only claimed all three Premier League points thanks to a Harry Kane header in the 49th minute.











Kane got high above Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny to get his head to a Ben Davies cross and head the ball beyond Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech.



But Wenger, who was challenged in his post match press conference about Keown's lacking hunger comments, insists that Kane is simply a world-class striker.





" No, I don’t think they lacked the hunger to defend", Wenger said.