XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/02/2018 - 20:06 GMT

Harry Kane Is Simply Super – Arsene Wenger Rejects Criticism of Arsenal Defenders

 




Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has rubbished claims by Gunners legend Martin Keown that his side's players lacked the hunger to defend, in the wake of Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 win over Wenger's men at Wembley.

Totttenham were good value for the win at the national stadium, but only claimed all three Premier League points thanks to a Harry Kane header in the 49th minute.




Kane got high above Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny to get his head to a Ben Davies cross and head the ball beyond Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech.

But Wenger, who was challenged in his post match press conference about Keown's lacking hunger comments, insists that Kane is simply a world-class striker.
 


"No, I don’t think they lacked the hunger to defend", Wenger said.

"They were up against a super striker who is one of the best in the world.

"He scores against everybody, so all of the defenders who play against him must lack hunger then!"

The defeat has done real damage to Arsenal's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four this season, but Wenger vowed that the Gunners will keep fighting in the hope of reaching next term's Champions League.

"It’s a game we couldn’t afford to lose, of course", the Frenchman said.

"That makes it much more difficult now but we have to fight for as long as we have a mathematical chance."

Arsenal are next in Europa League action on Thursday night when they travel to Sweden to face Ostersunds FK.
 