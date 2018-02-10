XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2018 - 21:36 GMT

Harry Kane Worked Harder Than Our Three Star Players Put Together – Arsenal Legend Bemoans Work Ethic

 




Arsenal legend Liam Brady has lauded Harry Kane's work ethic in the north London derby, while criticising the yards put in by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil.

Kane scored the only goal of the game to hand Tottenham Hotspur the full three points in the Premier League fixture at Wembley.




The striker's goal was a superb header, but it was Kane's work ethic which really caught Brady's eye and the Arsenal legend believes the England hitman worked harder than the Gunners' three star players put together.

Brady said on beIN Sports: "Harry Kane, he got a great goal, but his effort compared to our three star players was a distance apart.
 


"Kane, in my opinion, has worked harder than all three of Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang and Ozil put together", he stressed.

"This is the north London derby. You're playing at Wembley."

The defeat has badly damaged Arsenal's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four and the Gunners will hope that rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, who play Sunday and Monday respectively, do not pick up wins.

A number of Arsenal fans are already suggesting the Gunners focus their efforts on winning the Europa League, which Manchester United did last season to qualify for the Champions League.
 