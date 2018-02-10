He Seems Undroppable No Matter How Bad He Is – Former Leeds Star Questions White’s Selection

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has taken aim at Ezgjan Alioski's performance in the Whites' 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United and questioned why he has not yet been dropped.
Apart from flashes of skill, Alioski has struggled to consistently affect games in England since he landed at Leeds from Swiss side Lugano in the summer transfer window.
Leeds fans were excited when the Macedonia international joined, but his performances have gradually declined and Whelan does not understand why he is still being selected.
And he dubbed the winger's performance in Leeds' loss to Sheffield United "terrible".
"I thought Alioski was terrible", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"He seems to be the man who cannot be dropped at the moment, no matter how bad a performance he puts in.
"You can't keep people on forever."
The defeat at Bramall Lane was Paul Heckingbottom's first match in charge of Leeds as head coach.
A heavy challenge forced Kemar Roofe off in the 45th minute, with Pablo Hernandez coming on, but Heckingbottom then used all his substitutes as he turned to Hadi Sacko and Caleb Ekuban in the latter stages of the second half.
And Whelan thinks Heckingbottom will have had a good look at who he can trust.
"He's seen enough with some of the players to see who he can trust and who he can't trust, and who can change a game and influence it."