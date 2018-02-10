He Seems Undroppable No Matter How Bad He Is – Former Leeds Star Questions White’s Selection

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has taken aim at Ezgjan Alioski's performance in the Whites' 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United and questioned why he has not yet been dropped.



Apart from flashes of skill, Alioski has struggled to consistently affect games in England since he landed at Leeds from Swiss side Lugano in the summer transfer window.











Leeds fans were excited when the Macedonia international joined, but his performances have gradually declined and Whelan does not understand why he is still being selected.



And he dubbed the winger's performance in Leeds' loss to Sheffield United "terrible".





" I thought Alioski was terrible", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.