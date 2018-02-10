XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2018 - 20:01 GMT

I Wanted Germany Move Before West Ham Convinced Me, Former Hammer Reveals

 




Former West Ham striker Diafra Sakho has revealed that he almost went to Germany before joining the east London club a few years ago.

While his towards the end of his time at West Ham, Sakho was struggling to get on the pitch, the striker made quite an impact when he initially joined the club in 2014 from FC Metz.




Scoring 12 goals in his first season at the club despite injury troubles, the Senegalese became an instant hit amongst the West Ham faithful, but the striker admits the move almost did not happen.

Sakho revealed that he was planning to move Germany the summer he joined West Ham and also had interest from Borussia Monchengladbach, but the Bundesliga club failed to match Metz’s asking price for him.
 


The striker admits that he was left impressed by West Ham’s scouting work on him and despite hesitation from his entourage, he decided to take the plunge and move to east London.  

Speaking to France Football, the former Hammer said: “Honestly, before I went to West Ham, I wanted to go to Germany. Borussia Monchengladbach wanted to sign me.

“The sporting director of the club even came to Metz to discuss with me. We spoke about the contract and how I was going to play etc. In my head I was happy to go there.

“But Metz asked for €5m while Monchengladbach only offered €3.5m. At the last moment West Ham arrived. They offered me something and told me that they had compiled more than 50 match reports on me.

“My agent hesitated, but I told him, ‘if the West Ham coach plays me once, he’ll never drop me from his team.’

“That’s what happened.”

Sakho scored four goals this season for West Ham before joining Rennes in the winter window.
 