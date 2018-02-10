XRegister
10/02/2018 - 19:52 GMT

I’m Hoping Celtic Winning Mentality Can Be Infectious – Erik Sviatchenko

 




Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko is hoping that the winning mentality he developed at the Bhoys will be infectious during his loan spell at FC Midtjylland.

The Danish centre-back rejoined his former club from Celtic on a loan deal running until the end of the season in the winter transfer window.




He made the first appearance of his loan spell on Friday and helped Midtjylland to a 2-0 win over AC Horsens in Danish Superliga action.

Sviatchenko clocked up the full 90 minutes, getting the game time which had eluded him at Celtic, and he is hoping the winning menality he learned in Scotland can be transmitted to his team-mates at Midtjylland.
 


"I won a lot at Celtic in recent years and this winning mentality might spill over into the squad", the centre-back was quoted as saying by fyens.dk.

And Sviatchenko says he thoroughly enjoyed turning out once again for the Wolves.

"It felt really good to be back in the FCM shirt again", the Celtic contracted defender added.

He could well help Midtjylland to win the Danish Superliga crown this season, with FCM sitting top of the table and enjoying a four-point lead over Brondby.

However, if Brondby win away at Lyngby on Sunday they will once again be breathing down Midtjylland's neck in a title race which could go to the wire.
 