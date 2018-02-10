XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2018 - 20:50 GMT

Inter Settle On Asking Price For Manchester City Target

 




Inter Milan have a price in mind if they receive offers for Barcelona and Manchester City target Milan Skriniar in the summer transfer window.

The Slovak defender’s performances since joining Inter last summer have led to clubs from across Europe take note of his rise in Italian football this season.




Manchester City have been interested in signing him and reportedly failed with a big money bid for him in January before signing Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.

Pep Guardiola is still said to be tracking the Slovak and there are suggestions that even Barcelona are plotting to snare him away from Inter in the summer transfer window.
 


Inter are aware of the interest Skriniar has been courting and while they are keen to offer him a new contract, the club are also considering contingency plans should he leave.  

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri will demand a transfer fee anywhere in the region of €75m to €80m if clubs come knocking on their door for the Slovakia international.

Liverpool’s capture of Virgil van Dijk in January for big money has prompted Inter to recalibrate their asking price for Skriniar should he leave the club at the end of the season.

The Nerazzurri have also identified a replacement in Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij should the Slovak find the exit door at the San Siro in the summer.
 