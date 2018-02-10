Look At Our Options – Bayern Munich Deal-Maker Plays Down Wanting Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has played down talk that the Bavarians are in the mix for Liverpool and Arsenal target Max Meyer.



The Germany international is out of contract at Schalke in the summer and the Ruhr giants have not yet been able to persuade him to pen an extension.











Meyer's Schalke team-mate Leon Goretzka is already Bayern Munich bound after signing a pre-contractual agreement with the Bundesliga champions; like Meyer, Goretzka is out of contract in the summer.



A host of clubs are keen on Meyer, including Premier League pair Liverpool and Arsenal, but Salihamidzic has indicated Bayern Munich have no need for the midfielder.





"He is a great player, no question", Salihamidzic told Sky Deutschland.