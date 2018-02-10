XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2018 - 11:36 GMT

Lucas Moura On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Arsenal in a Premier League fixture at Wembley this afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking for his men to extend their four-point advantage over Arsene Wenger's side with a result which could severely damage the Gunners' hopes of finishing in the top four.




Pochettino selects Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he picks Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen as the central pairing, while Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies operate as full-backs.

Further up the pitch, the Argentine manager opts for Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele in midfield, with Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son supporting Harry Kane up up.

If the Tottenham boss needs to try to change the course of the game then he can look to the bench, where his options include new signing Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal

Lloris (c), Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas
 