Luke Shaw Has Done What Most Players Don’t Have To – Former Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Andy Ritchie has lavished praise on Luke Shaw for showing the mental capacity to return from a career threatening injury.



A double leg break in the 2015/16 season derailed the England international’s progress and despite returning to action, he has been struggling with minor injuries.











Jose Mourinho initially showed little faith in the Manchester United defender but this season things have turned around and the manager admitted that Shaw has won him over.



The Manchester United boss indicated that Shaw could expect a reward in the form of a new contract and Ritchie is pleased that the Englishman is getting the accolades he deserves.





He pointed out that not many players have to go through the kind of struggles Shaw had to when he suffered a double fracture on his leg and the former Red Devil is keen to see him continue at Manchester United well until the twilight years of his career.

Ritchie said on MUTV when asked about Mourinho’s praise for Shaw: “There has been so many things said in the papers and so many comments when he came back [from the injury].



“Then he has had these niggles that he had to contend with, which again is never good for a player. He had a horrendous injury – double break of a leg – something that not a lot of players had to get back from.



“He has done that and he has always said, when there has been negative things in the papers, ‘I want to stay here, I want to fight back into the side’.



“And he has done that.



“I think he has done absolutely fantastic and I would love to see him here until he is in his 30s as I think he has got so much potential to come.”



Shaw is expected to be part of the squad when Manchester United travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.

