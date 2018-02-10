XRegister
06 October 2016

10/02/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Marko Arnautovic Starts – West Ham Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Watford in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

While the Hammers sit in 12th spot in the league standings, they are just three points above the relegation zone in what is a congested bottom half of the table.




West Ham boss David Moyes snapped up Patrice Evra on a free transfer earlier this week and he is included amongst the substitutes.

Between the sticks Moyes selects Adrian, while in defence he opts for James Collins and Angelo Ogbonna as the central two. Mark Noble will look to control midfield, while Joao Mario and Marko Arnautovic also play. Michail Antonio features, with Javier Hernandez up top.

If the Hammers manager needs to make any changes then he can look to his bench, with options including Jordan Hugill and Jose Fonte.

 


West Ham United Team vs Watford

Adrian, Zabaleta, Collins, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Kouyate, Arnautovic, Mario, Antonio, Hernandez

Substitutes: Hart, Rice, Fonte, Cullen, Byram, Evra, Hugill
 