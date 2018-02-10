Mohamed Elneny Starts – Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Arsene Wenger has named his Arsenal squad that will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby at Wembley this afternoon.



The Arsenal boss has opted for an attacking line up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil all starting following their exploits in the 5-1 rout of Everton last weekend. A three-man midfield of Mohamed Elneny, Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka will look to dominate Spurs in the middle of the park.











Wenger has again opted for a back four with Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin as the full-backs and Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny playing as the central defensive pairing. Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi are two of the options the Gunners have on their bench.



The Arsenal boss is aware that his team need to start performing away from home again if they are to push for a top four place towards the second half of the season.



Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Wilshere, Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Ospina, Chambers, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette

