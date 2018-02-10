Motherwell Coach Lauds Nadir Ciftci’s Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley insists that having played against Celtic loanee Nadir Ciftci he is well aware of the quality the player has to offer and will try to get the most out of him as long as he stays at Fir Park.



The 25-year-old, who joined the Steelmen on his fourth successive loan spell this January, has hit the ground running at his new club, playing six games already and scoring his first goal against Partick Thistle early this month.











Lasley, who has experience of playing against Ciftci during his time at Motherwell while the latter was a player at Dundee United, insists that he has always been well aware of the qualities of the Celtic player.



The aim now therefore will be to get the best out of the striker as long as he stays at the club before he returns to Celtic Park at the end of the season.





“I knew the player and I chased him about Tannadice on a number of occasions without much success, so we all know what kind of player he is", Lasley was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.

“We all know what strikers are like and hitting the back of the net will hopefully give him another lift.



“Nadir has not played a lot of football and he still has a little bit to go in terms of his fitness, but that will come with playing.



“We’re trying to get enough minutes out of him.



"The frustrating thing is that with the number of games we’ve had we’re not getting much training time, it’s just been about recovery."

