06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/02/2018 - 22:42 GMT

Not Man City Or Man Utd But Newcastle U23s – Rafael Benitez On Ideal Spare Saturday

 




Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez insists he would rather watch the Magpies' Under-23s in action than Manchester City or Manchester United.

Benitez's Newcastle play host to Manchester United at St. James' Park on Sunday and are welcoming the Premier League's second club for the Premier League fixture.




League leaders Manchester City meanwhile are running riot at the top of the standings and put five goals past Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

But Benitez has stayed firmly loyal to Newcastle when questioned about the pair.
 


Benitez was asked if he would rather watch the Citizens or the Red Devils if he had a Saturday off, and was quoted as replying with a smile by the Chronicle: "Newcastle United Under-23s".

Following Saturday's results Newcastle are now just one place above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Benitez will be hoping his side can get the better of Mourinho's men on Sunday, before then heading to the south coast to face Bournemouth for their next league game.
 