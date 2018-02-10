Not Man City Or Man Utd But Newcastle U23s – Rafael Benitez On Ideal Spare Saturday

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez insists he would rather watch the Magpies' Under-23s in action than Manchester City or Manchester United.



Benitez's Newcastle play host to Manchester United at St. James' Park on Sunday and are welcoming the Premier League's second club for the Premier League fixture.











League leaders Manchester City meanwhile are running riot at the top of the standings and put five goals past Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.



But Benitez has stayed firmly loyal to Newcastle when questioned about the pair.





Benitez was asked if he would rather watch the Citizens or the Red Devils if he had a Saturday off, and was quoted as replying with a smile by the Chronicle: "Newcastle United Under-23s".