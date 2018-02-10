Rangers Must Be Challenging, Graeme Murty Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has stressed the need for his team to push and challenge at the very highest level in order to repay the fans, who he says have suffered.



The Glasgow-based club managed to return to the top flight last season under the stewardship of Mark Warburton.











While the return to the top division has been greeted with joy by the large fanbase at Ibrox, the Gers have so far failed to win a piece of silverware, with the last trophy coming in the form of the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2016.



The Rangers manager therefore insists that his task now is to motivate his team to make sure that they can give the fans at least some reason to cheer.





Rangers are alive in only one cup competition in the form of the Scottish Cup, where they are scheduled to face Ayr United in the fifth round on Sunday.

And stressing the need to win the match and thus progress through to the next round, Murty said at a press conference: "The fans have been through a great deal at this football club.



"The squad that delivers the next trophy will receive a massive outpouring of emotion.



"We have to be in the next round, work hard and go and win the game.



"We want to be pushing and challenging at the very highest level.



"Our fans have suffered enough."

