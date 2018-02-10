Real Madrid Are Real Madrid – Alvaro Morata On Special Feeling For Former Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has conceded that he will always have a special place in his heart for Real Madrid despite leaving the club last summer.



Morata had been struggling to feature regularly in Real Madrid’s starting eleven after returning to the club from Juventus in 2016 and was keen to leave the Bernabeu.











Chelsea paid big money to sign him from the European champions last summer and he has already scored ten league goals for the club this season despite some injuries and issues with his form.



Morata admits that he has huge respect for Chelsea as they pushed the boat to sign him last year and stressed that he is happy with life at his new club in London.





However, the Spaniard admits that Real Madrid will always remain a special entity for him despite leaving the club.

“I have to respect Chelsea because they made a huge effort to sign me and I am very happy here”, Morata said on Espacio Reservado de Movistar+.



“But Madrid will always be Madrid.”



Morata, who has not scored since Boxing Day last year, is currently struggling with a back problem and Antonio Conte has said that he is unsure when the striker will return to action.

