Surprised Some People Don’t Like Me Says West Ham Star After Win Over Watford

Follow @insidefutbol





Marko Arnautovic insists he cannot believe that some people are not fans of his after he returned to the West Ham United side and scored in a 2-0 win for the Hammers over Watford at the London Stadium.



West Ham took the lead in the 38th minute through Javier Hernandez, who took advantage of poor Watford defending to convert from a Michail Antonio cross.











The three points were made safe 12 minutes from time when Arnautovic tapped in from close range.



Arnautovic has been criticised in some quarters since his move from Stoke City to West Ham and the Austrian insists he cannot understand his doubters.





He insists he is always hungry to succeed and it was something which helped him return to action from injury quicker than anticipated .