Surprised Some People Don’t Like Me Says West Ham Star After Win Over Watford

Marko Arnautovic insists he cannot believe that some people are not fans of his after he returned to the West Ham United side and scored in a 2-0 win for the Hammers over Watford at the London Stadium.
West Ham took the lead in the 38th minute through Javier Hernandez, who took advantage of poor Watford defending to convert from a Michail Antonio cross.
The three points were made safe 12 minutes from time when Arnautovic tapped in from close range.
Arnautovic has been criticised in some quarters since his move from Stoke City to West Ham and the Austrian insists he cannot understand his doubters.
He insists he is always hungry to succeed and it was something which helped him return to action from injury quicker than anticipated.
"I was hungry before I got the injury. My people helped me a lot to come back quickly", Arnautovic told the BBC's Match of the Day programme.
"Nobody expected me to return that quickly. I try to give everything for the team.
"Watford kept the ball a lot because they needed to score but they didn’t have a great chance you felt they had to score. Our counter-attacks and chances, we should have taken the game far away.
"I keep working hard on myself. It was a tough beginning to my time at West Ham.
"I wanted to prove the critical people wrong. I’m surprised some people don’t like me as I have a good heart", the West Ham forward added.
While West Ham continue to sit in 12th spot in the Premier League standings, they now have 30 points to their name and a lead of five points over the relegation zone.