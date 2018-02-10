This Shows Tottenham Superb At The Back – Former Spurs Boss Spots Something In Win Over Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur boss David Pleat feels the fact that Spurs caught Arsenal offside on several occasions at Wembley shows the side's defensive communication is superb.



Tottenham had too much for Arsene Wenger's men in the north London derby, running out 1-0 winners due to a Harry Kane goal, and now sit seven points clear of the Gunners in the Premier League standings.











Mauricio Pochettino's side were good value for their win over Arsenal and Pleat thinks that the number of times Tottenham caught the Gunners offside points to very good communication in defence.



Pleat also insists that even Arsenal fans will admit Tottenham looked impressive in the game.





" Tottenham have been very good, they’ve caught Arsenal offside several times which suggests their communication is great at the back", Pleat said on BBC Radio 5 live.