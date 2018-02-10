This Shows Tottenham Superb At The Back – Former Spurs Boss Spots Something In Win Over Arsenal

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss David Pleat feels the fact that Spurs caught Arsenal offside on several occasions at Wembley shows the side's defensive communication is superb.
Tottenham had too much for Arsene Wenger's men in the north London derby, running out 1-0 winners due to a Harry Kane goal, and now sit seven points clear of the Gunners in the Premier League standings.
Mauricio Pochettino's side were good value for their win over Arsenal and Pleat thinks that the number of times Tottenham caught the Gunners offside points to very good communication in defence.
Pleat also insists that even Arsenal fans will admit Tottenham looked impressive in the game.
"Tottenham have been very good, they’ve caught Arsenal offside several times which suggests their communication is great at the back", Pleat said on BBC Radio 5 live.
"They’ve shown more bite in midfield, and I have to say they’ve shown more craft.
"[Arsenal’s Henrikh] Mkhitaryan was quiet; [Jack] Wilshere didn’t have as much of the game as he wanted.
"No one of an Arsenal persuasion could deny that Tottenham have impressed", he added.
Arsenal now have big work to do if they are to claw their way up into the top four and make sure they are not looking at another season of Europa League football next term.