We’ve Got Too Much – Former Leeds United Star Eases Relegation Scrap Fears

Noel Whelan has eased the fears of Leeds United fans worrying about the Whites being pulled down into a relegation battle in the Championship.



Leeds' form has gone into freefall, with the Whites having the worst record in the Championship over the last seven games and dropping down to eleventh spot in the table, eight points off the playoff places.











The Yorkshire giants, who appointed Paul Heckingbottom as head coach earlier this week, lost 2-1 at Sheffield United on Saturday to leave a number of fans worrying about being pulled down towards the relegation scrap.



But Whelan, who knows the rot must stop, says Leeds are too good for that.





" The longer the run goes on and the rot the more you worry about things", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.