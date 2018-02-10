We’ve Got Too Much – Former Leeds United Star Eases Relegation Scrap Fears

Noel Whelan has eased the fears of Leeds United fans worrying about the Whites being pulled down into a relegation battle in the Championship.
Leeds' form has gone into freefall, with the Whites having the worst record in the Championship over the last seven games and dropping down to eleventh spot in the table, eight points off the playoff places.
The Yorkshire giants, who appointed Paul Heckingbottom as head coach earlier this week, lost 2-1 at Sheffield United on Saturday to leave a number of fans worrying about being pulled down towards the relegation scrap.
But Whelan, who knows the rot must stop, says Leeds are too good for that.
"The longer the run goes on and the rot the more you worry about things", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"There is enough there to not even be thinking about relegation and a battle down at the bottom – but the lads have got to go out and do it.
"At the moment they are killing themselves."
And he insisted that Leeds need to make sure they can concentrate for the full 90 minutes of a match, as well as being able to compete in areas where they are currently coming up short.
"I don't think we'll be in a relegation fight, but it's about pride, about putting pressure on the top six and teams above us.
"But to do that you've got to turn up for 90 minutes, have your concentration levels at maximum.
"You've got to compete in areas where we've not been competing in, second balls, aggression; we saw more of it in the second half [against Sheffield United], but the manager will have a lot of figuring out to do with what players he can trust and which he can't", he added.