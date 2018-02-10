XRegister
06 October 2016

10/02/2018 - 17:49 GMT

You’ve Got Lots of Training Ground Work To Do, Former Leeds Star Tells Paul Heckingbottom

 




Noel Whelan insists that new Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has a lot of work to do following the Whites' 2-1 defeat away at Sheffield United.

Heckingbottom was handed the job at Leeds earlier this week and the Yorkshire giants were hoping to experience the well established new manager bounce effect away at the Blades.




But they got off to the worst possible start as Billy Sharp hit a superb volley from a Mark Duffy cross to put Sheffield United 1-0 up in the second minute of the game.

Leeds did draw level two minutes into the second half when Pierre-Michel Lasogga struck, but when Eunan O'Kane tripped John Fleck in the penalty area, Sharp scored from the spot in the 73rd minute to seal all three points for Sheffield United.
 


Whelan watched on and believes that Heckingbottom will have to think long and hard about where Leeds go from here, while he will need to put in the hard yards on the training ground.

"He's got a lot of figuring out to do, a lot of work on the training ground", the former White said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"But there is good and bad that came out of that game.

"First and foremost you lost the game, whether it was a decent second half performance or not doesn't matter. You still lost. This run keeps going on."

And Whelan stressed Leeds are now badly in need of a win.

"We've got to get a win very, very soon.

"Let's not talk about playoffs, let's talk about getting back to basics again", he added.

Leeds next welcome in-form Bristol City to Elland Road next Sunday.
 