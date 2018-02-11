XRegister
06 October 2016

11/02/2018 - 15:31 GMT

Adam Lallana On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially named their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Southampton in a Premier League clash at St Mary's this afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur's win in the north London derby on Saturday means they have jumped above Liverpool and into third spot, leading the Reds by a point, and Jurgen Klopp will want his men to make no mistake against the struggling Saints.




Klopp continues to trust in Loris Karius between the sticks, while in defence he picks Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs, with Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk in the centre.

Further up the pitch the Liverpool manager goes with Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield, while Sadio Mane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will be looking to cause problems for the Saints' backline.

If Klopp needs to try to change the game at any point this afternoon on the south coast then he can look to his bench, with options available including Adam Lallana and Danny Ings.

 


Liverpool Team vs Southampton

Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Lovren, Milner, Moreno, Lallana, Ings, Solanke