Alfredo Morelos and Jason Cummings Play – Rangers Team vs Ayr United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Ayr United vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 14:30 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Ayr United in a Scottish Cup fifth round tie at Somerset Park this afternoon.



The Gers are looking towards the Scottish Cup as their only source of potential silverware this season and boss Graeme Murty has vowed to do all he can to guide the side to success.











Murty still has a number of injury issues to contend with as Graham Dorrans, Ryan Jack, Ross McCrorie and Lee Wallace remain out of action.



The Rangers boss picks Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back Russell Martin and David Bates form the central defensive pairing. Sean Goss, Greg Docherty, Jamie Murphy and Josh Windass all line up in midfield, with Jason Cummings and Alfredo Morelos linking up in attack.



If Murty needs to try to change things at any point during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options include Daniel Candeias and Kenny Miller.



Rangers Team vs Ayr United



Foderingham; Tavernier, Martin, Bates, John; Goss, Docherty, Murphy, Windass; Morelos, Cummings



Substitutes: Kelly, Cardoso, Herrera, Miller, Halliday, Holt, Candeias

