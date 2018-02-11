Every Player Wants To Go To World Cup – Leeds United Star Hoping For Loan Benefit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich admits that he would love it if his loan spell at FC Utrecht can result in a recall to the Poland squad in time for the World Cup in Russia this coming summer.



Klich moved to Leeds from Dutch outfit FC Twente last summer, but was unable to establish himself at Elland Road and the Championship outfit sent him back to the Netherlands last month.











First and foremost Klich is aiming for regular game time at Utrecht, but he readily admits that a Poland recall would be more than welcome.



"I am here to play more matches", he told De Stentor when asked about winning his spot back in the Poland squad.





"It is not my main goal, but if that is the result, then of course I welcome it", he continued.