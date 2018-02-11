Every Player Wants To Go To World Cup – Leeds United Star Hoping For Loan Benefit

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich admits that he would love it if his loan spell at FC Utrecht can result in a recall to the Poland squad in time for the World Cup in Russia this coming summer.
Klich moved to Leeds from Dutch outfit FC Twente last summer, but was unable to establish himself at Elland Road and the Championship outfit sent him back to the Netherlands last month.
First and foremost Klich is aiming for regular game time at Utrecht, but he readily admits that a Poland recall would be more than welcome.
"I am here to play more matches", he told De Stentor when asked about winning his spot back in the Poland squad.
"It is not my main goal, but if that is the result, then of course I welcome it", he continued.
"Every player wants to go to the World Cup."
So far Klich has clocked up regular game time for Utrecht, starting Eredivisie clashes against Excelsior, Sparta Rotterdam and Zwolle.
His contract with Leeds runs until 2020 and Klich may hope he still has a future at Elland Road following the appointment of a new head coach in Paul Heckingbottom.