Fernando Llorente Backs Juventus To Continue Domination

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has backed his former club Juventus to win the Serie A title again this season, despite a strong challenge from Napoli.



Juventus currently sit second in the Serie A standings, but are just one point behind Napoli, with an exciting title race in prospect as they look to continue their domestic domination with what would be a seventh consecutive domestic title.











Llorente won three Serie A titles during his spell at Juventus and the Tottenham man does not expect to see Napoli pip his former club to the Italian crown.



"Juventus change every year, but remain at the top", the striker told Italian daily Tuttosport.





And Llorente added: "Napoli are playing a fantastic season .