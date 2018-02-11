I’m Embarrassed, He Should Be Too – Former Leeds Star Tells White To Shape Up Or Ship Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has told Ezgjan Alioski to either buy in to the English game and adapt or make way for someone else in the Whites team.



Alioski turned in a poor performance in Leeds' 2-1 defeat away at Sheffield United on Saturday and it continued a trend of below par displays from the Macedonia international.











Though Alioski has scored five goals and provided four assists for his team-mates, he has been criticised for a sharp decline in form and consistent struggles to cope with the physical nature of English football.



For Whelan, the time has come for Alioski to either shape up or ship out of the side, with some of the ways he goes down under pressure "embarrassing".





" He's been really poor. In flashes can be great, works hard enough, but he just does not buy into this English game", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.