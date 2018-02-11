I’m Embarrassed, He Should Be Too – Former Leeds Star Tells White To Shape Up Or Ship Out

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has told Ezgjan Alioski to either buy in to the English game and adapt or make way for someone else in the Whites team.
Alioski turned in a poor performance in Leeds' 2-1 defeat away at Sheffield United on Saturday and it continued a trend of below par displays from the Macedonia international.
Though Alioski has scored five goals and provided four assists for his team-mates, he has been criticised for a sharp decline in form and consistent struggles to cope with the physical nature of English football.
For Whelan, the time has come for Alioski to either shape up or ship out of the side, with some of the ways he goes down under pressure "embarrassing".
"He's been really poor. In flashes can be great, works hard enough, but he just does not buy into this English game", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"He's falling over. We lose momentum when the ball goes to him.
"All these fancy overhead kicks and things like that, it looks great but it's not effective – it's not bringing anything to the team.
"He's got to do the basics properly and bring a little bit more strength and character because when you see people going down like that I get embarrassed by it; he should be [too].
"Either he buys into this English game, adapts and shows us that he's good enough to be in this Leeds United side or somebody else has got to come in and do the job; I don't care if it's a young lad or doesn't have the talent that he may have, but someone who is going to give us something, a bit of strength, aggression, hold the ball and showing a little bit more desire", he added.
Leeds saw off competition from a number of clubs to land Alioski from Swiss side Lugano last summer and high expectations were attached to the 25-year-old.
He scored 16 goals in 34 Swiss Super League games for Lugano last term, as well as chipping in wirh 14 assists, form which earned him his move to Elland Road.