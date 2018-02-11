Martin Dubravka Was Fantastic – Newcastle United New Boy Praised By Northern Ireland Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has lauded Newcastle United’s January signing Martin Dubravka for his role in Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat St. James’ Park.



A Matt Ritchie goal in the second half earned the three points for the home side over Jose Mourinho’s men, but at the other end debutant Dubravka kept Manchester United at bay.











Making his debut for the club against the Red Devils, the Slovak made a fine save from an Anthony Martial shot in the first half and was commanding inside the Newcastle box throughout the game.



However, his creme de la creme came at the end when he stopped a close range effort from Michael Carrick in the dying seconds of stoppage time to earn the three points for his side.





O’Neill lauded the debutant goalkeeper’s effort at the end and insisted that Newcastle deserved to get the win over Manchester United despite having luck on their side towards the end.

The Northern Ireland manager said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Fantastic last save from Martin Dubravka down to his left, just a reaction save on his goalline.



“He was fantastic today, Jonjo Shelvey was fantastic today.



“What a performance from Newcastle, and you have to say they deserved to win the match.”



Newcastle also managed to halt an eight-game winless streak at home and avoid equaling an unwanted club record of nine league fixtures without a victory at St. James’ Park.

