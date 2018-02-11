Nine-Point Lead Over Arsenal Not Enough – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not believe a nine-point advantage over Arsenal in the race to finish in the top four is enough to sleep easy.



Klopp's men eased to a 2-0 win away at Southampton on Sunday afternoon to move back up to third place in the Premier League standings, two points ahead of fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur, four in front of fifth placed Chelsea, who play on Monday, and nine ahead of six placed Arsenal.











The Liverpool boss insists the pressure is on his men every single weekend not to slip up and he insists they need many more points to finish in the top four.



Klopp stressed how tight things are in the top four race and revealed he does not think even a nine-point gap over Arsenal is enough to be safe from being caught by the Gunners.





" We don’t have a normal weekend any more", Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.