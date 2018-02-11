Probably Back To Leeds United – Flop Expecting Elland Road Return In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Mateusz Klich is expecting to return to Leeds United in the summer at the end of his loan stint back in the Netherlands at FC Utrecht.



Leeds signed the Polish midfielder from FC Twente last summer, but the 27-year-old struggled to adapt to life in England and quickly lost his place in the first eleven.











Struggling to get minutes under his belt at Leeds, he was eventually loaned out to Utrecht during the January transfer window and Klich has started the last three Eredivisie game for the Dutch outfit.



Klich is enjoying his football again and admits that he is feeling better after returning to the Netherlands, where he already has experience of playing.





The Pole is also keen to play as many games as possible by the end of the season as he is expecting to return to Elland Road once his loan stint expires in the summer.

Speaking to Dutch daily De Stentor, Klich said: “I know this league and I know now that I am doing well. In any case this is not new to me.



“I love to play football and I am here to play a lot of games.



“That is necessary because I will probably return to Leeds United in the summer, where my contract runs until 2020.”



Klich made just ten appearances for Leeds in the first half of the season before being shipped back to the Netherlands on loan.

