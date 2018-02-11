That’s Training Ground Stuff – Rangers Star Says Ayr Win Glimpse of Real Gers

Jason Cummings says that he saw the Rangers he sees in training every day after the Gers crushed Ayr United 6-1 to move through to the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.
Graeme Murty's men fell behind after eleven minutes at Somerset Park, but levelled through Alfredo Morelos just past the half hour mark to go in 1-1 at half time.
Rangers eased up a gear in the second half and scored a further five times without reply, with Cummings, Josh Windass and Jamie Murphy getting on the scoresheet.
Cummings thinks that Rangers were superb in the second half and revealed it was a glimpse of the team he sees in training every day.
"The boys are happy to be in the next round, which was the main thing coming here", Cummings told Rangers TV.
"I thought it was kind of a game of two halves, first-half we weren’t at our best and fair play to them, they made it hard for us and they got their goal.
"They made it a bit sticky for us and we came out second-half the Rangers team that we are trying to be more like.
"It is the team I see in training every day and that is what we need to be like more often – I thought second-half we were brilliant", the striker added.
Rangers have been drawn to play host to Falkirk in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.
The other ties see Celtic take on Greenock Morton, Aberdeen play Kilmarnock and Motherwell host Hearts.