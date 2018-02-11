That’s Training Ground Stuff – Rangers Star Says Ayr Win Glimpse of Real Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cummings says that he saw the Rangers he sees in training every day after the Gers crushed Ayr United 6-1 to move through to the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.



Graeme Murty's men fell behind after eleven minutes at Somerset Park, but levelled through Alfredo Morelos just past the half hour mark to go in 1-1 at half time.











Rangers eased up a gear in the second half and scored a further five times without reply, with Cummings, Josh Windass and Jamie Murphy getting on the scoresheet.



Cummings thinks that Rangers were superb in the second half and revealed it was a glimpse of the team he sees in training every day.





" The boys are happy to be in the next round, which was the main thing coming here", Cummings told Rangers TV.