Charly Musonda Not Near Celtic’s Best Starting Eleven – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart does not believe Charly Musonda is near Celtic's best starting eleven when the Bhoys have a fully fit squad.



Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers moved to snap up Musonda on an 18-month loan from Premier League champions Chelsea in the January transfer window.











Rodgers has long been an admirer of Musonda and worked hard to convince Chelsea, who had favoured a loan to another English club, to let Musonda go to Scotland.



Musonda has already made three appearances for Celtic and Chelsea will be hoping he can play regular games at Parkhead during his loan spell.





But former Scotland midfielder Stewart thinks that when Rodgers has a fully fit squad at his disposal then Musonda does not merit a spot in the starting eleven .