06 October 2016

12/02/2018 - 18:05 GMT

Charly Musonda Not Near Celtic’s Best Starting Eleven – Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland international Michael Stewart does not believe Charly Musonda is near Celtic's best starting eleven when the Bhoys have a fully fit squad.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers moved to snap up Musonda on an 18-month loan from Premier League champions Chelsea in the January transfer window.




Rodgers has long been an admirer of Musonda and worked hard to convince Chelsea, who had favoured a loan to another English club, to let Musonda go to Scotland.

Musonda has already made three appearances for Celtic and Chelsea will be hoping he can play regular games at Parkhead during his loan spell.
 


But former Scotland midfielder Stewart thinks that when Rodgers has a fully fit squad at his disposal then Musonda does not merit a spot in the starting eleven.

"For me Charly Musonda is a youngster who is going to take time", Stewart said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra.

"You put Celtic's best starting eleven out on the park and Charly Musonda is not in that team.

"He's not near it."

Musonda was linked with leaving Chelsea on loan last summer, but opted to stay at Stamford Bridge to fight for his place.

However, he struggled to earn minutes under Antonio Conte and has now headed to Celtic looking to kick on with his development.
 