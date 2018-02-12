XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/02/2018 - 21:46 GMT

Crazy Player Turnover – Former Leeds United Striker Makes Whites Observation

 




Former Leeds United striker Billy Sharp believes that the Whites have seen too many ins and outs over the last few seasons and hopes that new head coach Paul Heckingbottom will get much needed time to make an impact.

The 32-year-old was on the scoresheet twice as his side beat Leeds United 2-1 at Bramall Lane on Saturday to underline the work Heckingbottom has to do.




While assessing his former team post the match, the veteran striker said that the appointment of Heckingbottom is a positive sign for the Peacocks, but they need to be patient.

Sharp also feels the turnover of players that has taken place at the club since he left is shocking.
 


“It’s a good appointment for them”, Sharp was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.  

“He knows the league, having been at Barnsley a while. I’m sure he’ll do well.

“I saw on the teamsheet that Liam Cooper is the longest-serving Leeds player. He signed the same day as me. It’s mental.

"They’ve had ins and outs for the last three years, far too many, but hopefully he [Heckingbottom] gets a chance and he’ll be all right.

"He’s a good manager.

"I’m just glad we beat his team.”

The loss pushed Leeds down to eleventh position in the league table, with the side having failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions.
 