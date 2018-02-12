Crazy Player Turnover – Former Leeds United Striker Makes Whites Observation

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Billy Sharp believes that the Whites have seen too many ins and outs over the last few seasons and hopes that new head coach Paul Heckingbottom will get much needed time to make an impact.



The 32-year-old was on the scoresheet twice as his side beat Leeds United 2-1 at Bramall Lane on Saturday to underline the work Heckingbottom has to do.











While assessing his former team post the match, the veteran striker said that the appointment of Heckingbottom is a positive sign for the Peacocks, but they need to be patient.



Sharp also feels the turnover of players that has taken place at the club since he left is shocking.





“It’s a good appointment for them”, Sharp was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post.

“He knows the league, having been at Barnsley a while. I’m sure he’ll do well.



“I saw on the teamsheet that Liam Cooper is the longest-serving Leeds player. He signed the same day as me. It’s mental.



"They’ve had ins and outs for the last three years, far too many, but hopefully he [Heckingbottom] gets a chance and he’ll be all right.



"He’s a good manager.



"I’m just glad we beat his team.”



The loss pushed Leeds down to eleventh position in the league table, with the side having failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions.

