Graeme Murty Won’t Rule Out Persisting With Rangers’ Striking Partnership

Rangers boss Graeme Murty insists that if he can get the chemistry between Alfredo Morelos and Jason Cummings working there is no reason why would not think of pairing the strikers together again.



The duo were paired together for the match against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup on Sunday and both added to the scoresheet as the Gers beat their opponents 6-1 to move through to next round.











The manager was more than impressed with what he saw from the touchline, and hopes that it is just the start of something positive at Ibrox.



The show was also a warning for Rangers' opponents that Murty's side have people who can score goals and if the combination gets going, with their understanding improving even further, the former youth coach will not be shy about playing them together again.





“It is in its infancy and it is a start", Murty told his club's official channel.

"I just wanted to see if it would work and if they would complement one another, and I thought at times they made the same runs as they are a similar type of player.



“But, we showed we have got people who can score goals, and if we can get both of them understanding one another, and we can get a better understanding with them, then it is something I wouldn’t be afraid to do again.”



While Morelos joined Rangers at the start of the season, Cummings moved to Ibrox on loan from Nottingham Forest in January.

