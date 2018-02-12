Maybe One of England’s Best – Eden Hazard Hails Olivier Giroud As Chelsea Beat West Brom

Eden Hazard has hailed Chelsea new boy Olivier Giroud after the Frenchman started at Stamford Bridge this evening and helped the Blues beat West Brom 3-0.
Chelsea snapped Giroud up from Arsenal in January transfer window to replace Michy Batshuayi, who they loaned to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.
The Frenchman helped Hazard score Chelsea's first goal against the Baggies after linking up with the Belgian with a one-two in the 25th minute.
Victor Moses netted three minutes after the hour mark to make it 2-0 to Chelsea, while Hazard then scored his second of the game and the Blues' third in the 71st minute to kill off any West Brom comeback hopes.
Giroud was brought off just past the hour mark and replaced by Alvaro Morata, but Hazard saw enough of the striker to be impressed.
"He is a great target man. Maybe one of the best in England. So we can pass the ball and go around him", Hazard said on Sky Sports.
"He is a good point of reference.
"We have plenty though as we have him, and Alvaro and I can play striker also."
The win has put Chelsea back up into the top four and they sit in fourth spot on 53 points, one more than fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur.
But Hazard does not simply want a top four finish, with silverware also on his mind.
"I think we need to be in the top four for the Champions League. If we can take the FA Cup, the Champions League also but it's not easy.
"We will go for everything.
"We need to give everything to reach our target and our target when you play for Chelsea is to win trophies."