06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/02/2018 - 19:02 GMT

Olivier Giroud Starts – Chelsea Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs West Brom
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially revealed their starting side to lock horns with West Brom in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Antonio Conte's side have slipped down to fifth spot in the standings following the weekend's results and are two points behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur and four off third placed Liverpool.




Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is suspended for this evening's game.

Conte picks Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while in defence he selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger; Victor Moses and Davide Zappacosta are wing-backs. N'Golo Kante links up with Cesc Fabregas in midfield, while Pedro Rodriguez, Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard carry the attacking threat.

If the Chelsea boss wants to make changes at any point this evening then he can look to his bench, where options include Alvaro Morata and Danny Drinkwater.

 


Chelsea Team vs West Brom

Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Zappacosta; Pedro, Giroud, Hazard

Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Ampadu, Emerson, Drinkwater, Willian, Morata
 