This Is Night And Day – Rangers Star Compares Graeme Murty and Pedro Caixinha Reigns

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Halliday says it is night and day in terms of the change in atmosphere at Rangers under Graeme Murty to his predecessor Pedro Caixinha.



The Gers midfielder fell out of favour with Caixinha last summer and was shipped on loan to Kazahkstan in a surprise switch.











Caixinha was sacked towards the end of October and Halliday returned from his loan spell in January to find Murty at the helm and, he says, a hugely happier squad.



He indicated that the atmosphere under Caixinha was not a happy one and also lauded the intensity in training under Murty, who is in permanent charge until the summer.





" Yes, 100 per cent [there is a different atmosphere in the squad]", Halliday told Rangers TV.