XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/02/2018 - 11:00 GMT

Yes, Leeds United Contacted Me – Former La Liga Coach

 




Former Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis coach Victor Sanchez has revealed that Leeds United were in touch with him regarding their head coach's role.

Leeds sacked Thomas Christiansen earlier this month and moved quickly to appoint Paul Heckingbottom after triggering the release clause in his new contract with Barnsley.




The Whites are hopeful that Heckingbottom’s experience of managing in the Championship will be key in Leeds competing for a top six finish in the second half of the season.

However, it seems Leeds were scouring other options as well and Sanchez claimed that the Whites did contact him about the head coach's role before appointing Heckingbottom.
 


The former Real Betis coach told Spanish sports daily AS: “Last summer there were opportunities from two English clubs, one in the Premier League and the other in the Championship.  

“Recently two clubs contacted me, one of them was Leeds, who finally decided on another option.

“I have no choice but to keep waiting.”

The 41-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Betis at the end of last season and is eager to return to football management as soon as possible.

However, following Heckingbottom’s appointment, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani did talk about the need for a manager who had experience of managing in England.

And it seems despite Leeds’ interest in Sanchez, Heckingbottom’s experience in the Championship made the decision for the Whites.
 