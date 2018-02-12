Yes, Leeds United Contacted Me – Former La Liga Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis coach Victor Sanchez has revealed that Leeds United were in touch with him regarding their head coach's role.



Leeds sacked Thomas Christiansen earlier this month and moved quickly to appoint Paul Heckingbottom after triggering the release clause in his new contract with Barnsley.











The Whites are hopeful that Heckingbottom’s experience of managing in the Championship will be key in Leeds competing for a top six finish in the second half of the season.



However, it seems Leeds were scouring other options as well and Sanchez claimed that the Whites did contact him about the head coach's role before appointing Heckingbottom.





The former Real Betis coach told Spanish sports daily AS: “Last summer there were opportunities from two English clubs, one in the Premier League and the other in the Championship.

“Recently two clubs contacted me, one of them was Leeds, who finally decided on another option.



“I have no choice but to keep waiting.”



The 41-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Betis at the end of last season and is eager to return to football management as soon as possible.



However, following Heckingbottom’s appointment, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani did talk about the need for a manager who had experience of managing in England.



And it seems despite Leeds’ interest in Sanchez, Heckingbottom’s experience in the Championship made the decision for the Whites.

