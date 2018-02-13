XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/02/2018 - 11:40 GMT

AC Milan Add Manchester United Star To Summer Shortlist

 




Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has entered the shortlist of midfield targets for AC Milan for the summer.

The Rossoneri were one of the heaviest spenders last summer, but the team have struggled to justify their billing this season and are seventh in the league table at the moment.




Nine points adrift of a top four place, AC Milan are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, but they are already plotting to spend big again at the end of the season.

And signing a midfielder is believed to be one of the top priorities for AC Milan in the summer, with a number of names being currently considered at the moment.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United’s Herrera is one of the players the club are closely tracking ahead of the summer transfer window.  

The Spaniard has become a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho this season and will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Manchester United in the summer.

AC Milan believe they could prise the midfielder out of Old Trafford if they play their cards right at the end of the campaign.

FC Porto’s Hector Herrera is also believed to be one of the midfield targets for the Rossoneri.
 