AC Milan Add Manchester United Star To Summer Shortlist

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has entered the shortlist of midfield targets for AC Milan for the summer.



The Rossoneri were one of the heaviest spenders last summer, but the team have struggled to justify their billing this season and are seventh in the league table at the moment.











Nine points adrift of a top four place, AC Milan are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League, but they are already plotting to spend big again at the end of the season.



And signing a midfielder is believed to be one of the top priorities for AC Milan in the summer, with a number of names being currently considered at the moment.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Manchester United’s Herrera is one of the players the club are closely tracking ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard has become a peripheral figure under Jose Mourinho this season and will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Manchester United in the summer.



AC Milan believe they could prise the midfielder out of Old Trafford if they play their cards right at the end of the campaign.



FC Porto’s Hector Herrera is also believed to be one of the midfield targets for the Rossoneri.

