Ajax Deal-Maker Not Giving Up On New Deal To Secure Manchester United Linked Justin Kluivert

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars is hopeful that the club will be able to agree a new contract with Manchester United linked Justin Kluivert.



The 18-year-old winger is considered one of the brightest young prospects in the Ajax squad and has been tipped for bigger things for both club and country.











Ajax are aware that some of the top clubs in Europe have been keeping close tabs on Kluivert for a while, with Manchester United believed to be interested in signing him.



There are suggestions that Jose Mourinho, who worked with Patrick Kluivert at the start of his coaching career at Barcelona, is a fan of Justin and wants to take him to Old Trafford.





The winger will enter the final year of his contract with Ajax at the end of the season and the Dutch giants are worried about losing the player to a bigger club.

However, Overmars is in talks with Justin's agent and confirmed that he is hopeful that an agreement will be reached between Ajax and the player over a new deal.



He told De Telegraaf when asked about Justin: “I am discussion this with his agent Mino Raiola.



“And I still have high hopes that we will get out a solution.”



The youngster himself played down talk of a Manchester United move recently but the speculation over his future has continued.

